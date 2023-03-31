Rashmika Mandanna Shares Her Excitement Ahead Of IPL Opening Ceremony Performance

South actor Rashmika Mandanna is slated to perform at the Indian Premier League opening ceremony on the 31st of March. The actor will be performing at the IPL ceremony alongside the likes of Tamannaah Bhatia and singer Arijit Singh. The performances will kick off the 2023 season of the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. To share her excitement ahead of her performance, Rashmika took to Instagram. She posted a boomerang of herself on her Instagram story, and captioned it, “What a feeling!” Rashmika appeared to be ecstatic in casual clothing.

Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia on their performances

The star previously spoke about her upcoming performance in tandem with fellow star Tamannaah Bhatia. In a video shared by the Instagram handle of IPL 20, Rashmika and Tamannaah were seen practising for their respective performances. Rashmika spoke about how exciting an opportunity it is, and also mentioned the fact that she has always been a fan of IPL. She added that in the past, she has always gotten too excited while watching the matches.

Tamannaah Bhatia also gave her take on the upcoming performances. She addressed the fact that there is always a nervous energy ahead of performances that is inevitable. However, performing at such a big event, especially after the pandemic, is something she is grateful for.

