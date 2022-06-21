Rashtra Kavach Om: Aditya Roy Kapur Shares Action-packed BTS Clip Ahead Of Release; Watch

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited action flick titled Rashtra Kavach Om, which will also feature Sanjana Sanghi in a pivotal role. The actor has been taking to his social media account to share glimpses from the film and recently gave fans a sneak peek into some behind-the-scenes action scenes, piquing their interest in the upcoming release. The Kapil Verma directorial is set to release on July 1, 2022, and fans are eager to watch the film on the big screen.

Aditya Roy Kapur's Rashtra Kavach Om behind-the-scenes clip

The popular actor took to his Instagram account on Tuesday and shared a power-packed glimpse into his practice sessions in preparation for the film. He could be seen warming up and then stepping into his fierce avatar. He used props including a gun, rope and much more as he gave fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the upcoming film.

He was also seen shooting for the film and working out with dumbbells. He captioned the clip, "Just do it" and several fans and well-wishers sent him their best as he gears up for the release of his film on July 1, 2022.

Rashtra Kavach Om trailer

Several netizens took to the comments section and flooded it with heart and fire emoticons as they hailed the actor for his work in the intense action scenes. They mentioned they were proud of him and expressed their love for him. Some fans also called him a 'hardworking man' and mentioned they were 'inspired' by him. They wrote, "This shows how much you have done for this role and for the movie. Hats off sir"

The trailer of the upcoming film features Jackie Shroff as a nuclear scientist, however, the plot of the film seems to take a turn when he is abducted. Ashutosh Rana can then be heard saying, "This mission can be completed by only one warrior and his name is Om". This is when Aditya Roy Kapoor makes an entrance in his fierce avatar and is seen performing several high-octane action stunts.

Image: Instagram/@adityaroykapur