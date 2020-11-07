Rasika Dugal On Filming Night Scenes In Hills: 'Not So Easy For Bombay Peeps'

It seems that Mirzapur actress Rasika Dugal is finding it tedious to shoot for her upcoming project in the hilly terrain. The actress shared a post on social media and credited hailing from Mumbai as one of the reasons for an actor not being able to adjust to the environment. In the post, the actress shared a picture from the sets while describing her difficulties.

Rasika Dugal shares her experience of shooting in the hills

In the post, the actress can be seen sitting on a bed with a blanket and wearing a hoodie sweatshirt as she shivers with cold. While captioning the post, the actress who is busy with the night shoots currently wrote, “Night shoots in the hills! not so easy for Bombay peep. Getting back to the grind ......well sometimes just hiding in the hood.”

The actress is currently shooting in Ooty for the second season of the web series "Out Of Love". In the show, Rasika plays a physician, Dr. Meera Kapoor, the female lead. Meanwhile, the actress has been receiving much love and appreciation from people across the country for her portrayal of the character as Beena Tripathi in the second installment of Mirzapur and as Savita in A Suitable Boy. The actress recently hared fun BTS pictures of herself with Isha Talwar, who plays the role of her daughter-in-law, Madhuri Yadav in Mirzapur 2. one of the pictures shows Isha touching Rasika’s feet while the other is proof of their camaraderie off the screen.

While captioning the post, the actress used the dialogue which was initially used to re-introduce Ali Fazal’s character in Mirzapur 2 promotional video. She wrote, “I had earlier told to make this the poster of Mirzapur 2, but nobody paid attention and made a mistake. So, Mrs. CM, it's time to get close.” Rasika refers to Isha as CM sahiba in the post because, in the latter part of the series, she becomes the Chief Minister. Two years after the raging success of Mirzapur Season 1, the makers released the second season of the web series on Amazon Prime Video. Everyone who had watched the first season of the series was eagerly waiting for part 2 since it ended on a cliffhanger. (Image credit: Rasika Dugal/ Instagram)

