'Mirzapur 2' Maker Issues Apology To Author Surender Pathak For 'misrepresenting' His Book

Mirzapur 2 makers have issued an apology to veteran author Surender Mohan Pathak. Apparently, the show makers represented the author’s 2010 Dhabba in wrong light where an excerpt from the book is being read by the character Satyanand Tripathi in the show. Surender Mohan Pathak in his letter to the makers of the web series mentioned that the scene gives a wrong idea about his life’s work as he has never made sex or violence the hooks for his stories.

Mirzapur 2 makers apologise to Surender Mohan Pathak

In an interview with Indian Express, Surender Mohan Pathak expressed his displeasure about the Mirzapur 2 makers using an excerpt from his book the way they have. The author said to the media portal that in one sequence, a voiceover reads out an excerpt from his book but shows sexual context that "doesn’t exist in the novel". He further told the portal that he has been writing pulp fiction for nearly 60 years "but sex or violence have never been the hooks for my books". Surender Pathak told the portal that he feels that "people will see this and think that this is my life’s work. This just seems to be mal-intentioned”.

Puneet Krishna, one of the creators of the show took to the social media handle of the production company and shared an apology letter to Surender Mohan Pathak. In the letter, Puneet mentioned that the scene was not meant to hurt anyone’s sentiments. He further assured that they shall rectify the problem and shall “blur the book-cover in the scene or remove the VO within a reasonable time of 3 weeks”.

Here is what the letter read:

It has been brought to my notice by you that there is a scene in the recently released series-- Mirzapur Season 2 -- which depicts a character named Satyanand Tripathi, reading a book named `Dhabba` which has been written by you and this depiction is supplemented with an unrelated voiceover (VO) which has hurt your sentiments and the sentiments of your fans and well-wishers." We sincerely apologise for the same and would like to convey to you that this was not done with any malicious intent or to tarnish/damage your reputation. We are aware that you are a writer of repute and your work is held in high regard in the world of Hindi crime fiction. We sincerely apologise for the same and would like to convey to you that this was not done with any malicious intent or to tarnish/damage your reputation. We are aware that you are a writer of repute and your work is held in high regard in the world of Hindi crime fiction." Once again, please accept our sincerest apologies for inadvertently hurting your sentiments."

Image credits: Mirzapur Amazon Instagram, Surender Mohan Pathak Facebook

