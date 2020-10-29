Who Is Radhiya From 'Mirzapur 2'? Here's All You Need To Know About Prashansa Sharma

Actor Prashansa Sharma is well-known for her acting skills in web series such as Goatbait and Office Vs. Office. Prashansa Sharma is also known to be a multi-talented girl who was always keen on perusing acting as her career. She decided to pursue acting at a very young age and she was involved in acting during her days in school and college.

Apart from her web series, Prashansa has also appeared in many commercials, films, and theatre plays. Here’s a look at all you need to know about Prashansa Sharma.

Prashansa Sharma's bio

Prashansa Sharma was born in Jhumri Telaiya, which is a small town in Jharkhand. She finished school from Welham Girl School in Dehradun (2009) and graduated from Hindu College, Delhi University specialising Philosophy. She headed the English Dramatics Society in her college years and organised and participated in various cultural festivals, then studied drama at the Prague Film School and also studied art and theatre at the Dramatic School in Mumbai.

Prashansa’s work-life

Besides starring in several web series, Sharma went on to do theatres and worked with veteran theatre artists such as Ratna Pathak, Dadi Padamsee and many more. She also appeared in a music video called What if. She's been part of movies like Dirty Laundry, Mara, and Sweet. Prashansa Sharma was able to impress the audience with her powerful performance in Amazon Prime's original web series. Post her performance, there was a high search of Who is Radhiya or Radhiya's real name in the series.

Prashansa Sharma's Instagram

Prashansa Sharma is quite active on social media and also goes on to enjoy a good fan following. The actor enjoys over 17.1k followers on her Instagram handle. The actor also goes on to receive heaps of praise and kind notes from netizens in her comment section. Prashansa Sharma made several hearts skip a beat when she goes on to share some stunning pictures on her social media feed. The actor’s picture always manages to go viral on the internet in no time. Take a look.

