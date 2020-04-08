Throwback: When Raveena Tandon's Impromptu New York Jig Left Her Daughter Bemused; Watch

Raveena Tandon tried to brighten up the mood for Internet users by sharing a sweet fam jam video wherein she was seen having a fun time back in 2017. In the video, the actor can be seen wearing a red one-piece dress while dancing on the streets of NYC with her daughter Rasha and husband Anil Thadani. She sent out prayers to countries and cities battling COVID-19 and wrote, "Now - Prayers for all in New York, India, Maharashtra, Italy, London. May the world heal and we all see a better brighter healthier planet soon."

Raveena Tandon's throwback picture

Raveena Tandon recently uploaded two videos on her official Instagram handle where she can be seen having some fun with daughter Rasha Thadani. In the first video, Raveena Tandon and her daughter can be seen enacting a famous mother-daughter dialogue. The twist in the video is that Raveena plays the daughter while Rasha is the one playing the mother.

In the second video posted, Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani can be seen doing the Oh Na Na Na challenge where the duo is expected to do a tricky dance routine that involves proper footwork. They can be seen failing at the challenge as they miss a beat.

Meanwhile, India is currently under 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. Hence, everyone has been asked to stay indoors and practice social distancing.



On the work front, Raveena will be next seen in Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' which also stars Sanjay Dutt. Reportedly, the actress is playing the role of Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the film. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film is one of the most awaited films of the year.

