Raveena Tandon Slams Irresponsible Pet Owners, Says "basic Civic Sense Is Missing"

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is not only spreading awareness about how pets cannot spread coronavirus but also concerned about the basic civic sense of the pet owners. In an interview with a reputed news portal, the actor spoke about how pet owners have enough money to spend on pets wearing fancy shoes and socks. However, they are not willing to spend Rs. 500 on a poop scooper.

Raveena Tandon has been reportedly talking about the issue with her local corporator and even wants to start a campaign for the same. The actor also pointed out how people walk their dogs and literally turn their faces around while the pet goes pooping on the road. Raveena Tandon also expressed her disappointment saying that the pet owner will not take two minutes to train their dog walker or staff to pick the pet’s poop.

Raveena Tandon further added that they leave it for the municipal sweepers to come and clean it for them in the morning. The diva mentioned how one needs to put it in a plastic bag and throw it in the dustbin. It surprises the actor how people do not have that much sense. "Basic civic sense is missing," Raveena Tandon added.

The diva loves pets a lot. Her love for animals has been seen on her social media platform time and again. Have a look at it here:

