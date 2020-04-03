Here's A List Of Raveena Tandon's Shelved Movies That You Must Know About

Raveena Tandon has appeared in several successful movies over the years. Tandon's social media page has also brought her fame and love from many fans. Raveena Tandon's movies that remain widely popular include Dulhe Raaja, Maatr, Mohra, Shool, Ziddi, etc. She has been a part of many films but some of them have been shelved for unknown reasons. Listed below are some of Raveena Tandon's shelved movies.

Raveena Tandon's shelved movies

White Rainbow

Actor Raveena Tandon starred in this Hollywood film. The film is produced by Linda, Dharan Mandrayer and Hannah Kirby. The 2004 film was based on widows and the film was directed by Dharan Mandrayar. The film also starred actors Sonali Kulkarni, Amardeep Jha and Amruta Subhash in pivotal roles.

Ek Din Anjaane Mein

This is another film that starred Raveena Tandon. The film was completed and unreleased. It was also initially titled as Shafaq. The film also starred actors Mammootty, Rinke Khanna and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The 2001 film was directed by Bappaditya Roy. The producers of the film wanted to first title the film as Kaal but had to settle with Ek Din Anjaane Mein as that title was taken by filmmaker, Karan Johar.

Challenge

Raveena Tandon also starred in a film called Challenge. The film was directed by Pankaj Prashar. She starred along with Shilpa Shetty and Sushmita Sen. The 2001 film was supposed to be a remake of Charlie's Angels.

