Raveena Tandon 'can't Stay Away' From Friends, Shares Pics From Their 'therapeutic' Meet

Recently, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon gave fans a glimpse of her ‘therapeutic’ Sunday meet with her gal pals Neelam Kothari Soni, Anita Loomba, and Monica Wadhwani. Taking to her Instagram handle, Raveena Tandon shared a series of selfies, which feature the actor and her friends, donning face masks. Take a look at the post shared:

Raveena 'can't stay away'

In her caption, Raveena Tandon explained that the meet with her friends was ‘much needed’ and ‘therapeutic’. The actor also lauded Anita Loomba for preparing Gulab Jamuns and thanked Monica for ‘sponsoring the air cooler’. Raveena also penned a quote in her caption, which reads: “Great friends find a way! Can’t stay away ♥ï¸”.

Fans React:

Raveena's work:

Raveena kickstarted her career in modelling and later made her acting debut with the action film Patthar Ke Phool, which won her the Filmfare Award for New Face of the Year. However, the actor became a household name with Dilwale and Mohra. Some of the actor's best-known films are Andaz Apna Apna, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Gharwali Baharwali, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja and Anari No.1, Daman and Aks.

What's next for Raveena?

Raveena Tandon will be next seen along with Sanjay Dutt in Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated film, KGF 2. The movie will pit two superstars against each other and Sanjay will be seen in his first Kannada film with Yash and Shrinidhi Shetty. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the movie follows the story of the blood-soaked land of Kolar Gold Fields' new overlord, Rocky, whose name strikes fear in the heart of his foes. The movie is based on Rocky's journey to supremacy.

The actor will be next seen in the much-anticipated film, Alert 24X7. Directed by Soujan Josseph, the movie is written by Dilip Shukla. The upcoming film also stars Anupam Kher, Kabir Bedi and Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles.

