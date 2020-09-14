Mira Kapoor Shares Monochrome Selfie With Shahid Kapoor, Fan Call Them 'Best Couple'

A few days back, Mira Kapoor shared a new image with her actor-husband, Shahid Kapoor on her Instagram handle. In the monochrome pic, both Mira and Shahid can be seen smiling while posing for a stunning selfie. Shahid is sporting his new, clean-shaven look, while Mira is looking beautiful with a usual smile. The caption of the pic can be read as, “Yin and Yang.”

In the greyscale picture, Mira Kapoor can be seen dressed in a white dress with stripes and polka dots. While her hubby Shahid Kapoor complements with her in a black t-shirt. Many of their fans and Bollywood actors loved their expressions in the picture. Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor dropped hearts emoji in the comments section.

On the other hand, a fan wrote that Shahid Kapoor is giving ‘Kismat Konnection’ vibes. An Instagram user wrote, “Favourite couple.” Another fan added, “made for each other.” Since the image is being shared, heart emoticons in the comments section kept popping up. Check out the fans' reactions below.

Apart from this, recently, Shahid Kapoor, who was longing to get back to the shooting sets, shared a mirror selfie on social media while expressing his thoughts and emotions of facing the camera. In the black and white picture, the Kabir Singh actor can be seen donning a cap and sunglasses while posing in his cool swag which is sure to leave the hearts of his fans fluttered. Check out the post below.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s hit film Kabir Singh with Lust Stories actor Kiara Advani. The movie was a remake of the Telugu hit film, Arjun Reddy which was released in the year 2017. The romantic-drama film revolved around a short-tempered doctor (played by Shahid Kapoor) who got into alcohol and drugs when his lover (played by Kiara Advani) was forced to marry someone else. The film was a massive success at the box-office, and he also received a lot of praise from critics for his performance in the movie.

Besides this, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the much-anticipated film Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The movie is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film is a remake of the 2019-released Telugu film with the same name. Moreover, the movie also features Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role. Shahid Kapoor will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer.

