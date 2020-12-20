Raveena Tandon, Daughter Rasha Recreate Yashraj Mukhate & Shehnaaz Gill’s Viral Song

Catching up to the viral trend of 'Saada Kutta Kutta' song, actor Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha recreated Yashraj Mukhate's song. Featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's lines 'Tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta' in the song, Raveena and Rasha sure had fun on the dhol beats.

"Loved this @yashrajmukhate @shehnaazgill ! You both are totally terrific! Haven’t wanted to rock to a dhol beat as much as when I saw this play out!," wrote Raveena Tandon. The video features Raveena's dogs and her pet cat too. Yashraj wrote, "And the day is madeee," and dropped several heart emojis. Raveena replied, "big fan," and left a heart emoji.

Raveena's video received over 1 lakh likes.

'High time the truth came out': Govinda after Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' comments

Shehnaaz Gill's Tauda Kutta Tommy dialogue goes viral

The clip opens with Shehnaaz Gill asking, “Main kya karu mar jaaun? Meri koi feeling nahi hai? Tumhari feeling tumhari..Tuada kutta tommy, sadda kutta kutta? (what should I do, should I die? Do I not have any feeling? While your feeling is yours (and valid)..your dog is Tommy but our dog is merely a dog?) Yashraj for his latest track number mixed the dialogues with beats and music to create a rather catchy one.

He included the dhol beats from the film Mohabbatein as well. The rapper captioned the post as, “Tommy • Dukh, dard, aansu, feelings • @shehnaazgill can speak Punjabi in any language, there is bhangra is whatever she says, how could I miss this one". Check out the music video -

Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tauda kutta Tommy' dialogue goes viral; Check out her reaction

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.