Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tauda Kutta Tommy' Dialogue Goes Viral; Check Out Her Reaction

Shehnaaz Gill’s dialogue from a reality show back when it used to air recently went viral on social media. Yashraj Mukhate, who shot to fame when he released Rasode Me Kaun Tha rap, is trending once again as his latest rap is garnering a lot of appreciation from netizens. The rapper has remixed music and has presented a number on Shehnaaz Gill’s dialogue about feelings.

Shehnaaz Gill's Tauda Kutta Tommy dialogue goes viral

The clip opens with Shehnaaz Gill asking, “Main kya karu mar jaaun? Meri koi feeling nahi hai? Tumhari feeling tumhari..Tuada kutta tommy, sadda kutta kutta? (what should I do, should I die? Do I not have any feeling? While your feeling is yours (and valid)..your dog is Tommy but our dog is merely a dog?) Yashraj for his latest track number mixed the dialogues with beats and music to create a rather catchy one.

He included the dhol beats from the film Mohabbatein as well. The rapper captioned the post as, “Tommy • Dukh, dard, aansu, feelings • @shehnaazgill can speak Punjabi in any language, there is bhangra is whatever she says, how could I miss this one". Check out the music video below.

Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Tauda Kutta Tommy rap

Shehnaaz Gill was among the first few people to react to the music video and left a comment that read, “Burahhh (sic)”. She further included a laughing emoji and a fire emoticon. Check out the comment of Shehnaaz Gill Below.

Netizens react

As soon as the video went up on social media, fans of the actor flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Along with numerous fans, several friends of the actor also hearted the post. A number of people showered her with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. A number of people commented that they miss seeing Shehnaaz on the screen.

Numerous others complimented rapper Yashraj as well and commented how good the music video post was. Several fans could not get over how hilarious yet catchy the beats were and remarked that they might set it as their ringtone. Many other fans also sent blessings to the actor and wished her good health. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

Yashraj Mukhate's songs: 'Woh Rashi Thi' viral rap song

Woh Rashi Thi was one of the first songs of Yashraj Mukhate's songs that become a viral rap song. Yashraj Mukhate added and changed some notes in the background and transformed the other ‘serious’ dialogue into a fun rap song. In the song and video, Kokilaben (the disciplined and strict mother-in-law) is seen scolding Gopi bahu and exposing Rashi for having done something mischievous to make Gopi look bad. Listen to the song below.

