Raveena Tandon Details Hardships During Initial Days; 'Started By Cleaning Studio Floors'

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is currently basking in the success of her recently released film KGF: Chapter 2. The Yash starrer bowled over the audiences with its theatrical run and received a terrific response at the box office. Raveena was seen essaying the role of the prime minister Ramika Sen in the action period film. The evergreen actor garnered heaps of praises for her performance in KGF 2.

Over the years, Raveena Tandon has managed to win the hearts of the audience with her impeccable performance on the silver screens. She has proved her acting mettle with each of her releases and has come a long way in the industry. Recently, Raveena opened up on the hardships that she faced in her initial days in the industry and also revealed how she became an actor by 'default'.

Raveena Tandon reveals that she started her journey by 'cleaning studio floors'

In a recent interaction with Mid-Day, Raveena Tandon revealed that she is in the industry only 'by default.' Moreover, she also revealed that despite coming from a filmy background, she started off by cleaning or wiping off vomit on the studio floors during her initial struggling days in the industry. Adding to this the actor said-

“That is true. I did start from cleaning the studio floors to wiping off vomit from the stalls floors and studio floors and stuff, and I did assist Prahlad Kakkar I think straight out of 10th Standard. Even at that time they used to say what are you doing behind the screen, you have to be in front of the screen, that is what’s meant for you and I would be like ‘no no, me, an actress? Never.’ So I am in this industry actually by default, never grew up thinking that I am going to be an actor"

The iconic actor also recalled the initial days when she was interning for Prahlad Kakkar, talking about her modelling journey the actor said-

“Everytime when a model would not turn up on Prahlad’s set, he used to say ‘call Raveena,’ he would ask me to do my makeup and start posing. So I thought if I have to do it why should I do it for Prahlad again and again for free, why not make some pocket money out of it, and that’s exactly the thought which started the modeling. Then I kept getting film offers and I had no acting training, no dancing training, no dialogue delivery training. I think I just evolved and learned along the way"

For the unversed, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in the romantic comedy Ghudchadi. Along with Raveena, the upcoming film stars Sanjay Dutt, Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan in important roles.

