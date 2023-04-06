Raveena Tandon Gets Angry As Fan Pushes Her Daughter Rasha Thadani | Watch

Padma Shri awardee Raveena Tandon landed at the Mumbai airport, accompanied by her children Rasha and Ranbirvardhan. She was honoured with the Padma title in the national capital recently. On her way back to her car, Raveena could be seen indulging in casual banter with the paparazzi. Closer to her car, however, Raveena turned firm and asked a fan, who seemingly pushed her daughter Rasha, to be careful while taking photos.

Raveena Tandon snapped at airport

Raveena Tandon exited from the Mumbai airport post her felicitation at the recent Padma awards. The Aranyak actress switched out her gold saree for a more comfortable pajama set in blue with ethnic patterns. The video showed Raveena walking out, flanked by daughter Rasha on the side while son Ranbirvardhan walked close behind them.

Raveena interacted with the paparazzi with a bright smile on her face and even obliged fans with pictures. Throughout this time, Raveena kept an eye on her kids even asking where daughter Rasha went when the latter walked ahead. A moment in the video also showed the paparazzi appreciating her gajra as Raveena revealed she wore one whenever she got the opportunity.

Raveena Tandon schools fan who pushed her daughter

Closer to her car however, the situation with Raveena and her kids turned slightly chaotic with the paparazzi and fans wanting to take pictures with the actress. Raveena obliged everybody but made it a point to tell the paparazzi and the fans to not push her children. In a firm but polite tone, she said, "Aap dhakka mat dijiye bhaisahab, bacchon ko dhakka mat dijiye."

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in pan-India film K.G.F: Chapter 2, where she played the role of Ramika Sen. She will next feature in Ghudchadi.

