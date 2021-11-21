Raveena Tandon Gets Inked Again, Dedicates Tattoo To 'four-legged Magnificent Creatures'

Raveena Tandon recently got yet another tattoo and this time, she dedicated it to some special 'magnificent creatures'. She shared a video on her social media page and gave her fans and followers a glimpse into her experience. The actor has been vocal about her love for animals and often posts pictures and videos of her own pets too.

Raveena Tandon gets tattoo and dedicates it to 'four-legged magnificent creatures'

Raveena Tandon recently revealed through her Instagram account that she got another tattoo. She got inked on her wrist and got four paw prints tattooed. The video saw her in the process of ideation with her tattoo artist and she did not seem nervous at all during the appointment. The Dulhe Raja actor was seen grooving to the music and enjoying a drink from her customized cup at the tattoo parlour in the video. She also shared with her fans the finished product and it was clear that she loved it. The caption read, "Dedicated to all the four-legged magnificent creatures of this planet… gotten inked again". She also revealed in the caption of her post that she had '1/2 kg oil' in her hair and used the hashtag oil the hair day.

Watch the video here

The actor seems to love animals and recently took to Twitter and shared a video of five jungle cats being rescued by farmers. The viral videos documenting the rescue process was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan who also posted updates on the cubs. Reacting to the video, Raveena Tandon mentioned that the video made her day. Tandon wrote, ''This thread. Makes my day and restores faith, that maybe things aren't that hopeless after all… we have to keep trying.''

This thread . Makes my day and restores faith , that maybe things arent that hopeless after all… we have to keep trying . https://t.co/mILfMNIFtZ — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 10, 2021

Raveena Tandon often rescues animals herself and also posted about it a few months ago as she called her house 'Dr Dolittle's house'. She listed the animals she had rescued and rehabilitated with the help of PETA India. The post read, "Rescuing these animal babies is a regular thing at Neelaya, my house has become like “dr Dolittle's“ home, 3 owls, one monkey, a baby bat, numerous pigeons, parakeet, kittens actually turn up right at our address to be rescued, the owls flew in, the monkey turned up on our tree, with his collar and leash dangling obviously someone had illegally kept him captive and he broke away, escaped and turned up on our doorstep, and the baby bat fell flat out of a nest on our terrace. All successfully rehabilitated. Thanks to friends at @petaindia"

(Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon)