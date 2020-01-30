Raveena Tandon Gifts Her Grandchild A Meaningful Gift, Check It Out

Raveena Tandon recently attended the baptism ceremony of her grandchild, Rudra. For the occasion, she got the baby the most special gift. She got the baby’s first impression in a glass frame.

Raveena Tandon’s gift for grandson and daughter

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recently gifted her foster daughter Chhaya Malaney first impressions of baby Rudra’s hands and feet. The gift was a wooden frame which had hands and feet impressions in 3 dimensions. The frame also had the word Rudra written, which is the name of Raveena Tandon’s grandchild. The picture of the gift was put up by the maker on their official Instagram account.

Raveena Tandon also posted pictures from the baptism event. The pictures posted were taken at the church. All happy faces can spotted in the pictures. In the caption for the post, the actor has spoken about how special this day was. She has also described how this has been the family legacy for a while now. She has also mentioned the hashtag, “#Rudrasdayout”. Have a look at the post here.

Raveena posts about a fun shoot

Actor Raveena Tandon recently posted a BTS picture from her shoot in Mumbai. In the picture, she can be seen getting ready for the shoot. The actor is wearing a cream coloured sweater in the picture. In the caption for the post, the actor has mentioned how much fun it was to shoot at a top hotel in Mumbai. Have a look at the picture posted by the actor here.

