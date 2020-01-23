Raveena Tandon Makes A Snide Remark At Aditi Mittal After Latter Mocks The Actress

Twitter wars between celebrities are a regular thing for fans to witness online. In a recent instance, stand-up-comedian Aditi Mittal took a dig at Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon's tweet from September 2019 that also mentioned BJP minister Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Raveena's tweet about a pair of earrings she bought online (in September 2019) somehow landed up on Mittal's Twitter timeline in January 2020 and the latter said she doesn't follow either and called her 'Tendon'.

Why was this tweet on my TL when I follow neither Tendon, Bagga, Earrings? https://t.co/8af0wC4ZGW — aditi mittal (@awryaditi) January 22, 2020

Love the jhumkas that I bought online @TajinderBagga . Great quality and so wearable ! 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/t2jmFzxV1K — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 16, 2019

But. Those. Earrings. Are. SO. WEARABLE for Tandun’s ears — aditi mittal (@awryaditi) January 22, 2020

In response to this, Raveena made a snide remark without mentioning Mittal's name in her tweet and said that someone who uses 'fat shaming' and 'rape' as jokes think that they are successful comedians.

Raveena concluded by praying for the comedian's happiness so that she overcomes the 'frustration'. Tandon also used a hashtag "EditMettal" to make it evident that she was talking about Aditi Mittal.

Some,who joke about fat shaming/rape,and think of themselves to be successful comedians,use stars on their TL,(whom they don’t follow), just to gain a bit more.Bless her.May god give her happiness so that she overcomes her frustration,bitterness and hate#editmettal — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 22, 2020

On the professional front

Actor Raveena Tandon is set to make foray into digital space as a writer and producer with a web series based on multiple personality disorder. The actor, who is producing the series under her banner AA Films, said she is excited about the project.

"I am really excited for the world to see a story that I have worked very hard for. This web-series is a gripping story that I have written and it will surely keep the viewers on the edge of their seat. Concept-wise this web-series is something very different I have tried, so I hope people love it," Raveena said in a statement. Details about the project are yet to be announced.

(With PTI inputs)

