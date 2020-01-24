Raveena Tandon Photos In Traditional Looks That One Must Check Out

Raveena Tandon is often seen donning Indian ethnic wear for her public appearances and on her social media accounts. She has a huge fan following and started her acting career with the film Patthar Ke Phool. The actor who has done numerous Bollywood movies was last seen as a judge on a dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 9. Raveena Tandon always manages to look drop-dead gorgeous in Indian ethnic wear, and here is a list of her traditional looks that one must-see.

Raveena Tandon traditional looks:

Black and gold saree

In this photo posted by Raveena Tandon, she is seen wearing a black saree with golden polka dots. The saree has a broad golden-red border. She paired it up with a red blouse with golden embroidery. To complete her look, Raveena has worn a golden chocker necklace and a long gold necklace with golden jhumkas. She is seen wearing golden bracelets and has left her hair open. Her make up is minimum with a bright red lipstick to compliment her overall look.

Lehenga

As the wedding season is going on, Raveena Tandon photos give inspiration for wedding outfits as well. In this picture, Raveena Tandon can be seen wearing a purple and gold silk blouse. She is wearing an A-line grey skirt with it which has a blue border. The actor is seen carrying a purple banarasi dupatta to go with the outfit. Raveena has tied her hair back in a bun with a middle parting and has minimal makeup. She has opted for big round earrings and no bracelets or necklace for jewellery.

Yellow Indian sharara

Raveena Tandon gave a major fashion inspiration when she posted a picture of herself in a yellow Indian sharara set. Raveena’s outfit has a hint of shimmer threads and embroidery with motifs. To round her look up, Raveena is wearing long earrings and a ring on her finger to compliment her outfit. She is wearing minimal makeup and has left her hair open with a middle parting.

Image courtesy: Raveena Tandon Instagram

