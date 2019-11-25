The Debate
Raveena Tandon Is 'Khiladiyon Ki Khiladi' In Acing The Selfie Game

Bollywood News

Raveena Tandon marked her acting debut with Anant Balani’s 1991 drama flick Patthar Ke Phool opposite Salman Khan. She is known for her perfect selfies. Read:

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Raveena Tandon

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon marked her acting debut with Anant Balani’s 1991 drama flick Patthar Ke Phool opposite Salman Khan. After the success of this award-winning flick, Raveena refused to look back and went on to create loads of commercially successful films. Besides skilful acting, the Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi actor is known for acing the selfie game. Here are some of Raveena Tandon’s looks in which she is looking like the ultimate diva.

1. Dazzling in silver

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2. The one with the pink pout

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. Rejoicing with her girlfriends

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4. Rocking in red

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

5. The one with the Pati Patni Aur Woh cast

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6. The one with the most legendary actors

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

7. The one with the Badshah of Bollywood

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

8. The best of all birthday wishes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

9. Enjoying the Bachchan hosted Diwali bash

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

10. The one with the Saand Ki Aankh cast

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

11. The one where Raveena Tandon voted

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

