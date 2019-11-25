Raveena Tandon Is 'Khiladiyon Ki Khiladi' In Acing The Selfie Game

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon marked her acting debut with Anant Balani’s 1991 drama flick Patthar Ke Phool opposite Salman Khan. After the success of this award-winning flick, Raveena refused to look back and went on to create loads of commercially successful films. Besides skilful acting, the Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi actor is known for acing the selfie game. Here are some of Raveena Tandon’s looks in which she is looking like the ultimate diva.

1. Dazzling in silver

2. The one with the pink pout

3. Rejoicing with her girlfriends

Also read: Raveena Tandon Carries Off Yellow Outfits With Elegance And Style

4. Rocking in red

5. The one with the Pati Patni Aur Woh cast

6. The one with the most legendary actors

7. The one with the Badshah of Bollywood

Also read: Raveena Tandon Gives Fashion Goals To Fans In Indian & Western Outfits

8. The best of all birthday wishes

9. Enjoying the Bachchan hosted Diwali bash

Also read: Ananya Panday Shares Her Thoughts About Comparison With Raveena Tandon

10. The one with the Saand Ki Aankh cast

11. The one where Raveena Tandon voted

Also read: Raveena Tandon Feels Bad About The Lack Of Social Media In The '90s

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.