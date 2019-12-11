Raveena Tandon: Political Will, Fast Track Courts Needed To Curb Rapes

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon on Tuesday said the combination of a "political will" and setting up fast track courts is necessary to curb growing incidents of rape in the country. Speaking to reporters, Tandon said she had been airing her views on social media since the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder incident. "A political will and the project to set up fast track courts are needed (to curb rape incidents)," Tandon said while responding to a query. The actress was in the city to attend a programme of make-up artists.

"I have been vocal about this problem for a very long time. You can see that on my Twitter and Instagram also. I feel that there should be a political will and fast track courts should be brought up very fast. I have been vocal about the same since 2012 since Nirbhaya case took place. I even made the film 'Maatr' on this issue because it is very close to my heart," Raveena was quoted saying.

About Nirbhaya rape case

In December 2012, a 23-year-old paramedic was brutally gang-raped and assaulted inside a moving bus by six people and thrown out of the bus along with her male friend (who was equally beaten) after the heinous act. Of the six convicts, one has committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four were convicted and handed death sentence in a trial court in 2013, followed by Delhi court in 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court’s decision in 2017. In July 2018, the SC rejected the review pleas filed by the three convicts for a re-examination of its 2017 judgment. The Tihar jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts on October 31 this year reminding them about the mercy petition being their last option after exhausting all other legal options.

