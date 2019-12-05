Raveena Tandon Shares Salman Khan's Throwback Pic, Calls Him 'best Ever With Kids'

Raveena Tandon, who recently expressed her views on the absence of social media in the 1990s, has been actively posting throwback photographs through her Instagram account. The Mohra actor recently posted a throwback picture of herself on some popular magazines cover from the 90s. Raveena took to her social media account and shared a sweet memory from more than two decades ago with a photo of actor Salman Khan with her five-year-old daughter Rasha Thadani. Through the caption, the actor revealed that Salman Khan, with whom she made her Bollywood debut in Anant Balani's 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool, is extremely fond of children and is at his best with them.

Take a look at the photo:

Raveena Tandon's upcoming projects

One of the top actors of the 90s, Raveena Tandon has been a judge on a dance reality TV show and was last seen in the Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana in a brief appearance in one of the songs. The National award-winning actor was last seen on the big screen in Ashtar Sayed's thriller Maatr and Onir's Shab in 2017. The celebrated actor is now reportedly set to venture into scriptwriting for her home production AA Films. According to a news publication, Raveena has written the scripts of four projects that are most likely to release on the digital platform.

As per recent reports, Raveena Tandon has been roped in for the role of a politician in the second installment of the Yash starrer action thriller KGF franchise. The Bollywood actor has been prepping for the role by taking inspiration from former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. KGF: Chapter 2 will also feature actor Sanjay Dutt as a villain.

