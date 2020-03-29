The Debate
Raveena Tandon Argues On Migrants Behalf Amid Lockdown Exodus; Seeks Government Assistance

Bollywood News

Raveena Tandon has expressed concerns about lakhs of migrant workers who took to the roads amid coronavirus lockdown to return to their native places.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon has expressed concern about lakhs of migrant workers who took to the streets amid coronavirus lockdown to return to their native places. Many have been walking hundreds of miles to destinations in Uttar Pradesh and beyond, even without food and water. A sea of humanity was seen jostling to get into buses at the Delhi-UP borders and at the Anand Vihar bus terminus on Saturday.

READ: Is Raveena Tandon Working On Making Her Web Debut With Netflix's Upcoming Thriller Series?

Raveena tweeted Saturday evening, in response to another tweet, “Sir,With due respect,they do not have a choice,no income,can’t afford rent/food,they might as well risk going back to their villages to their families as this seems indefinite lockdown.StateGovts need to provide emergency shelters(stadiums,halls)after monitoring,travel provision.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country till April 14. Since all transportation services are shut down and inter-state borders are also sealed, huge crowds of migrant workers have gathered at bus terminals and railway stations in order to get back to their native places. These workers had to move because of lack of basic amenities and livelihood in metro cities.

READ: Raveena Tandon Opens Up On Her Role In 'KGF: Chapter 2', Calls It 'a Tough Character'

 

 

 

