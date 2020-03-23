Raveena Tandon Opens Up On Her Role In 'KGF: Chapter 2', Calls It 'a Tough Character'

Raveena Tandon, who will be playing a pivotal role in Yash and Srinidhi Shetty starrer KGF: Chapter 2, in a recent interview talked about her role in the film and shared her shooting experience with the cast and crew. She revealed that although she plays the antagonist in the movie, her character has positive traits too, which made it difficult for her to understand the nuances of the character. Here are the excerpts from the interview, read to know more.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon Schools US Broadcaster For Ignorant Description Of 'Namaste'

Raveena Tandon on her role in KGF: Chapter 2

In a recent media interview published on an online portal, Raveena Tandon revealed that she would be portraying the role of Prime Minister in the sequel to the 2018 hit movie KGF. The actor also revealed that her character in the film is one of her toughest roles, especially because of the complex nature. She exclaimed that her character is the antagonist of the film but however has positive traits, which made it hard for Raveena to enact. She also cleared the air that the role she plays is not inspired or based on ex-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She who would be playing the role of Raima Sen in KGF: Chapter 2 and was appealed by the pan-Indian theme of the film.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon Amused By Rising Bidet Prices; Shares A Hilarious Post Online

Furthermore, Raveena Tandon also talked about her experience shooting with Yash and Prashanth Neel (director). Raveena revealed that KGF: Chapter 2 shooting was fulfilling and enriching. She learned a lot from the cast and crew. She further exclaimed that she loves the sets of South Indian films. Raveena Tandon, who recently wrapped up the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 revealed that she is excitedly waiting for the release of the film.

Also Read | 'Time To Send These 4 To Hell': Raveena Tandon Hopes To See 'fitful End' To Nirbhaya Case

KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, Srinidi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in the lead, is reported to be in the post-production. The movie's shooting was recently wrapped up and reportedly slated to hit the marquee on October 23, 2020. The official poster of KGF: Chapter 2 was recently released amping up the expectation of fans.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon Disinfects Train Cabin With Wet Wipes, Says 'safety Is Paramount', Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.