Is Raveena Tandon Working On Making Her Web Debut With Netflix's Upcoming Thriller Series?

Bollywood veteran Raveena Tandon is reportedly all set to make her debut on the digital space. According to reports, Raveena Tandon has signed a web series. Much like Manisha Koirala, the actor will be setting her foot in the world of web series very soon. Not many details have been disclosed about the upcoming web series.

It has been reported that Raveena Tandon has signed the web series which will be available to stream on Netflix. Reports state that Roy Kapur productions, owned by Siddharth Roy Kapur will produce the web series. While news about Raveena played a never before played character. It has also been reported that the web series is a female-centric thriller.

ALSO READ: Fan Compliments Raveena Tandon Saying 'Fab At 45', Actor Politely Corrects Him

According to reports, the web series will bring in a new narrative as well as a fresh concept. The web series will reportedly be helmed by ALT Balaji’s Mission Over Mars director Vinay Waikul along with the director of the Indian version of The Office, Rohan Sippy. Reports claim that the web series is one of the four projects written by Raveena Tandon for the web streaming platform.

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon Amused By Rising Bidet Prices; Shares A Hilarious Post Online

All four projects written by Raveena Tandon are female-centric. There have been reports that Raveena Tandon is currently working on a web series that is based on multiple personality disorder, while another project is allegedly a sequel to Maatr, which released in 2017. It is unclear as to which project she is doing with Rohan Sippy. Tandon is also reportedly working on a seven-episode series that revolves around a single unemployed mother who is trying to make a living during the era of recession in the 2000s.

Reports claim the web series is in its pre-production stage currently, and will only begin to take shape after the Coronavirus pandemic subsides. However, reports state that the web series was supposed to start its production stage mid-April, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there might be a change in the plan. Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon has completed her shooting of the South Indian film KGF Chapter 2 and the movie is slated to release this year.

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon Opens Up On Her Role In 'KGF: Chapter 2', Calls It 'a Tough Character'

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon Disinfects Train Cabin With Wet Wipes, Says 'safety Is Paramount', Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.