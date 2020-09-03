Raveena Tandon Refutes Kangana Ranaut's '99% Bollywood Consumes Drug' Claim; Read Here

Raveena Tandon took to her Twitter handle to react on Kangana Ranaut's claim of '99% celebrities in Bollywood consume drugs'. Responding to lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani who wrote about 'deafening silence' of the industry on Kangana's allegation, Raveena wrote, "People are intelligent and can differentiate between good and bad."

Refuting Kangana's claim, Raveena wrote, "Globally,99 % of judges, politicians, babus, officials, cops are corrupt. This statement cannot be a generic description for all. Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket. Likewise, our industry also has the good and the bad."

Tandon's comment comes after Kangana Ranaut in an interview with Republic TV when asked about the percentage of people consuming drugs in the industry, claimed, "At some point, 99 percent of them. Some might have faced health conditions, or because of age, or after being admitted or having repercussions, they have quit now after doing it throughout their youth. Even if I count them, there are 99 percent of people. Everybody without fail, at some point, is doing it, and if there is a party, everyone is indulging in it.”

On the other hand, actor Kangana Ranaut has been taking on many celebrities and Bollywood personnel on Twitter as she continues to make massive revelations pertaining to the industry in the backdrop of the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

Earlier in the day, the actor hit back at Sanjay Raut after the Shiv Sena leader asked her not to return to Mumbai amid her comments against the Mumbai Police. Kangana, who has been attacking the Mumbai Police among others in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, called the statement as an ‘open threat.’’ The Queen star taunted the politician, asking why Mumbai was feeling like ‘Pakistan-occupied Kasmir.’

The actress has previously hit out at the force for their investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, accusing them of protecting the bigwigs of the film industry. This also comes days after the actress expressed her willingness to expose the Bollywood-Drug mafia nexus provided she is given protection.

