Anup Soni Takes Dig At Kangana Ranaut, Says, 'Join Pious Industries Like Politics’

Kangana Ranaut who has not shied away from voicing her opinion on nepotism, and has contributed in revealing the inside details of the drug cartel in Bollywood, has faced criticism from the industry for her claim that '99% of Bollywood consumes drugs'. Slamming Kangana's views, actor Anup Soni took to his Twitter handle and took a dig at the 'Queen' actor.

"Anyone who feels that 90% of the film industry is on drugs should not stay in this dirty rotten industry and join the most pious and Ganga se bhi jyada pavitra Industries...May be Rajneeti Industry," Soni wrote. He added further, "Film industry is not about 6/7 ppl, it includes lakhs of ppl, actors, directors, producers, Cinematographers,Editors,Singers, Music Directors, Lyricists,Art Director,Costume designers,Make up Men, Hair Stylist, Light men, Set constructors and many many more."

Soni's comment comes after Kangana Ranaut in an interview with Republic TV when asked about the percentage of people consuming drugs in the industry, she claimed, "At some point, 99 per cent of them. Some might have faced health conditions, or because of age, or after being admitted or having repercussions, they have quit now after doing it throughout their youth. Even if I count them, there are 99 percent people. Everybody without fail, at some point is doing it, and if there is a party, everyone is indulging in it.”

On the other hand, actor Kangana Ranaut has been taking on many celebrities and Bollywood personnel on Twitter as she continues to make massive revelations pertaining to the industry in the backdrop of the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

Earlier in the day, the actor hit back at Sanjay Raut after the Shiv Sena leader asked her not to return to Mumbai amid her comments against the Mumbai Police. Kangana, who has been attacking the Mumbai Police among others in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, called the statement as an ‘open threat.’’ The Queen star taunted the politician, asking why Mumbai was feeling like ‘Pakistan-occupied Kasmir.’

The actress has previously hit out at the force for their investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, accusing them of protecting the bigwigs of the film industry. This also comes days after the actress expressed her willingness to expose the Bollywood-Drug mafia nexus provided she is given protection.

