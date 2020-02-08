Raveena Tandon Expresses Displeasure Over Metro At Aarey Amid Leopard Population Decline

The proposal to build the car shed for the Metro in Mumbai’s Aarey colony and had erupted into a big row late last year. The requirement of the cutting of 2700 trees for the project was one of the reasons for numerous protests at that time. Though the cutting of trees has been stayed by the Supreme Court for the moment, Raveena Tandon highlighted another aspect that the Metro project in Aarey colony affects, the wildlife.

The actor, who is known to strongly express her views over animal welfare, shared her displeasure over the decline of leopard population in India. As a report claimed that the number of leopards in India had gone down by 75-90 per cent in the span of over 100 years, the Mohra star wrote how even the Mumbai Metro was coming up at the Aarey colony, a habitat for leopards. She cited another reason of slums, illegal encroachments ‘thriving with all utilities’.

Here’s the post

This is not the first time that Raveena stood up for the cause of the Metro project. She had hit out at a troll during the time of the controversy, saying the project was not the issue but the location was.

Be it rescuing a kitten or fuming at the killing of tigress Avni, the actor is known to stand up for animals and even sharing some of the moments on social media.

