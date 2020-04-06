Did You Know Raveena Tandon Was Not An Industry Outsider? Check Out Her B'wood Connections

Raveena Tandon is a popular Bollywood actor who is known for her actings skills and dance. The National Award winner made her debut with the movie Patthar Ke Phool in 1991. Since then, she has managed to carve a special place in the hearts of the audience. Did you know that Raveena Tandon was not exactly an industry outsider when she made her debut in the Anant Balani directorial? Take a look at the family tree of Raveena Tandon.

Raveena Tandon's family tree

Raveena Tandon's debut film turned out to be a hit and she went on star in some of the biggest hits of that time, including movies like Mohra and Laadla. She has since then starred in several commercially successful and critically acclaimed films like Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Shool, Aks and Satta, to name a few.

Raveena Tandon belongs to a Hindu family. The actor’s father, Ravi Tandon, is also a well-known producer. Raveena Tandon’s mother is Veena Tandon. Raveena Tandon has a brother named Rajiv Tandon. Rajiv Tandon is also an actor. Though Rajiv Tandon and Raveena Tandon never shared screen space together.

Raveena Tandon is also the niece of veteran actor Mac Mohan. Mac Mohan was Raveena Tandon’s maternal uncle. The legendary actor passed away in 2010 in Mumbai.

Raveena tendon has three cousins named Manjari Makijany, Vinati Makijany and Vikrant Makijan from her maternal side. Manjari Makijany is a producer by profession. Raveena Tandon is also a cousin of actor Kiran Rathod.

Raveena Tandon married Anil Thadani in the year 2004. Anil Thadani is a very successful film distributor. The couple has two kids, Ranbir Thadani and daughter Rasha Thadani.

