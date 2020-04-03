The Debate
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shows Off Her Perfect Jawline In These Photos

Bollywood News

Here are some of the best pictures on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram page that perfectly showcase her stunning and gorgeous jawline

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai |
Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actors in the Bollywood film industry. She has a massive fan following, not only because of her acting talents but also due to her gorgeous photos on social media. Aishwarya Rai often shares pictures of her latest photoshoots, which are appreciated by her fans who adore her beautiful features. Here are a few times when Aishwarya Rai flaunted her perfect jawline on her social media. 

Photos where Aishwarya Rai showed off her gorgeous and perfect jawline

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai's most memorable scenes from popular film, 'Devdas'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

In the above photo, Aishwarya Rai wished ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani for completing 25 years in the industry. The picture focussed on Aishwarya Rai's gorgeous face. Moreover, her jawline was also clearly visible in the image. 

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan backed out from 'Heroine' because of THIS reason?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

In the above photo, Aishwarya Rai donned a beautiful white gown. The gown had an intricate floral design and frills. Aishwarya Rai also showed off her perfect jawline while posing for the camera. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

In this photo, Aishwarya Rai showed off her quirky and unique outfit. She also put on heavy make up and posed for the camera with her eyes closed. However, her amazing jawline was clearly visible in the photo. 

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai's most memorable onscreen moments with husband Abhishek Bachchan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Here is another photo that shows a close up of Aishwarya Rai's face. In the photo, the actor donned a unique shimmering golden gown. Her perfect jawline was also clearly displayed in the image. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

In this adorable photo, Aishwarya Rai posed alongside her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The actor looked absolutely stunning while posing in front of a bouquet of roses. As the photo focused on her face, her jawline was also perfectly showcased in the picture. 

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai's 'Robot': Intriguing trivia about the S Shankar directorial

 

 

