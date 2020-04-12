Monkeys Gather At Luxury Apartment Swimming Pool; What Happens Next Stuns Raveena Tandon

With the nationwide lockdown imposed on India to curb the spread of Coronavirus, people have been asked to not step out of their houses and maintain social distancing. However, animals seem to be having a lot of fun and have taken over the streets and public places. In a surprise to fans and netizens, Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra shared a video where a group of monkeys seems to be having a swell time and swimming in a pool said to be at Borivali, Mumbai. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "#PoolParty must’ve been watching and waiting for years. Saw the opportunity and jumped right in. #monkeyingaround #everymonkeyhasitsday," she captioned the video.

Raveena Tandon reacts

Retweeting the video, actor Raveena Tandon had the best reaction to it! "This is priceless!!! Don’t know where or when, but nonetheless , this is pure monkey fun!", she wrote. In the clip, as one monkey sits on the railing of a balcony, another can be seen having fun on the windowsill of a house. Suddenly it swings and then jumps into the swimming pool. After taking the plunge, the monkey then swims leisurely and then goes to a corner to sit by the pool. Few other monkeys also joined and enjoyed a swim inside the pool.Watch below-

This is priceless!!! Don’t know where or when , but nonetheles ,this is pure monkey fun! ♥️♥️♥️😂 pic.twitter.com/RKda8OmwvO — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 11, 2020

Various videos of the wildlife roaming freely on the streets have been flooding the internet. Recently, a Nilgai was spotted strolling across a street in Noida, while a Sambhar deer was seen inside a society in Uttarakhand. Now, a video of monkeys having a pool party in Borivali, Mumbai is doing the rounds on the internet.

