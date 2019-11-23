Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta's Seflie Gets Photo-bombed By Fans

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are two of the most popular and acclaimed TV actors in India. They also happen to be one of the most beloved TV couples who have been married since 2013. The two are quite vocal about their love for each other online and have given many of their fans couple goals over the years. Recently, while Ravi and Sargun were in California, they decided to take a selfie. However, their picture was photobombed by two of their fans. A normal couple might have been displeased by this, but it seems that Ravi and Sargun are one couple that truly appreciates their fans and know how to keep them happy.

Ravi and Sargun's selfie gets photobombed by fans

Above is the picture that Ravi Dubey posted on his official Instagram page. In the picture, Ravi and Sargun can be seen posing, but behind them are two fans who jumped in and photobombed into their selfie. Despite this, Ravi posted this image online and captioned it by saying that life is good when photos come out blurred and strangers photobomb you. The picture was loved by fans of the two actors who cheered them on in the comments section calling them a cute couple.

Ravi and Sargun on the work front

Ravi Dubey is currently the host of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, a spin of the singing show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa where children get to showcase their vocal talents. He is also currently working in the web series Jamai 2.0 and also worked in the film 3 Dev recently. However, 3 Dev was filmed in 2018 and still remains unreleased.

Sargun Mehta, on the other hand, is currently concentrating her efforts in the Punjabi film industry. She last featured on TV in the reality show Entertainment Ki Raat which ended in 2018. Sargun was featured in three Punjabi films this year, Kala Shah Kala, Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh and Surkhi Bindi. She most recently featured in the Punjabi film Jhalle, which released on November 15, 2019.

