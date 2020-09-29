Mika Singh's Massive Net Worth Will Give Fans '440 Volt' Shock, Read Details

Mika Singh has been entertaining the audience for more than 20 years and has delivered many successful songs throughout his illustrious career. Born in West Bengal, Mika Singh is also an actor and a stage performer. Here is everything you need to know Mika Singh’s massive net worth. Read more details.

Mika Singh’s massive net worth

As per a report published in thevideoink.com, Mika Singh’s massive net worth is estimated to be around 13 million USD. Converted in rupees, the singer’s net worth becomes Rs 95,98,94,000 (Rs 95.98 crores). The report further adds that Mika Singh earns the majority of his income by singing and numerous stage performances around the world. More so, Mika Singh also has worked in many TV shows and singing competitions, which adds to his income.

Mika Singh is also a huge car enthusiast and the singer owns a Hummer H2 and his BMW Z4, adds the report. As reported by topplanet.com, Mika Singh charges nearly Rs 10-15 lakhs for every song. The singer was the first person to buy a Range Rover Autobiography Limo in India and that cost him a whopping â‚¹3.75 crore, claims a report published in GQ India. Reportedly, the singer lives in a plush apartment in Mumbai. More so, Mika Singh has nearly 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

Mika’s noted works

In 2018, Mika Singh voiced the much-acclaimed chartbuster song, Aankh Marey. Featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, Aankh Marey is considered as one of Mika’s most successful songs in recent times, as the party number has crossed 930 million views on YouTube. Voiced by Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar, the lyrics of the track are crafted by Shabbir Ahmad. The song is a recreation of the original song, Aankh Marey, sung by Kumar Sanu.

Besides Aankh Marey, Mika Singh also voiced the popular number, Hawa Hawa. Sung by Akriti Kakkar and Mika Singh, Hawa Hawa is composed by the famous duo Gaurav-Roshin. The lyrics of the song are penned by Kumaar. The official video of Hawa Hawa has crossed more than 335 million views on Youtube. In 2019, the singer has worked in movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Pagalpanti.

(Image credits: Mika Singh Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

