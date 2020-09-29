Kirti Kulhari Stuns Fans With Her Photos In Blue Cotton Saree, Fans Call Her 'beautiful'

Actor Kirti Kulhari recently uploaded a couple of snaps of herself in a blue saree on Instagram. The actor looked very graceful and also added a lovely caption in Hindi with her post. Take a look at her post and see how fans have responded to the same.

Kirti Kulhari in a blue saree

In the first picture uploaded by the actor, fans can spot Kirti Kulhari in a faded blue cotton saree. She is seen leaning against a wall and is also seen smiling in all of her pictures. The actor is also sporting juttis and a black blouse with her saree. Fans can see that the actor has no makeup on and has left her hair open.

In the next picture, fans spot a close-up of the actor. She seems to be laughing and has her hands on her face and eyes closed. Green plants can also be spotted behind her. In the last pictures, Kirti Kulhari is still seen laughing and looking elsewhere. She looks very graceful and is holding on to her saree.

Kirti also added a lovely caption with her post. Her caption read - 'Aa chal kuch rang aur bikher dete hai tare rang birangi duniya mae' (sic). She also added a heart emoji with her caption.

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Most fans mentioned the actor looked very good in the photos. Fans left heart emojis and adjectives like 'beautiful', 'gorgeous' and 'lovely' in the comments as well. Take a look at the comments fans left on Kirti Kulhari's photo:

Pic Credit: Kirti Kulhari's Instagram

Actor Kirti Kulhari is very active on her Instagram and keeps uploading many posts regularly. In one of her last posts, fans can spot a poster of 'Four more shots please'. The post was captioned - 'And then this happens... @4moreshotspls gets nominated for the #emmyawards2020 in the #bestcomedycategory this #series is unstoppable....many congratulations to my whole #fmsp team.. so proud of US.. and love u all...' (sic). Many fans liked the post and also congratulated the actor. Take a look:

In another post, fans can spot the actor in Himachal Pradesh. Her caption mentions how the oldest house of the village is showcased in her post. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Kirti Kulhari's Instagram

