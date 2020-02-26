Alia Bhatt's 'Dear Zindagi': Reasons That Make The Gauri Shinde Directorial Worth Watching

Alia Bhatt's Dear Zindagi has clocked four years in Bollywood. The coming-of-age drama flick is penned and helmed by Gauri Shinde. The film chronicles the life story about Kiara, played by Alia Bhatt, who is discontented with her life and meets Dr Jehangir, a free-spirited psychologist who helps her in gaining a new perspective on her life. Reported by Box Office India, Dear Zindagi grossed over ₹139.29 crores (US$20 million) at the box office. It also received a number of accolades at Bollywood award organisations. Here are the three main reasons why you must watch Alia Bhatt's Dear Zindagi.

Alia Bhatt's performance in Dear Zindagi

Alia Bhatt plays Kiara in the film. Kiara is a budding cinematographer who is dealing with complicated love life and is discontented with her family. In order to get over her breakup, Alia Bhatt seeks help from a psychologist, played by Shah Rukh Khan. Alia's conflict with her emotions and understanding process is visible in her body gesture, facial emotions, eyes, and dialogue delivery. One should surely watch Dear Zindagi to witness Alia Bhatt playing the role of a confused millennial with such delicacy.

The dialogues and monologues

Dear Zindagi has several dialogues and lines that are said to be relatable. The film has contextual and witty dialogues. The monologues between Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan's counselling sessions are worth giving some time. Take a look at some dialogues from Dear Zindagi.

"Kabhi kabhi hume lagta hai ki kisi goal ko paane ke liye hamesha mushkil raasta chunna padta hai, and that we should punish ourselves. Lekin kyun? Easy raasta kyun nahi chun sakte? Jabki easy raasta easy hota hai.”

“Don’t let your past blackmail your present, to ruin a beautiful future!”

Dear Zindagi talks about mental health

One important message cited by the film is about mental health. The film tries to promote the fact that it is fine to visit a psychologist. Depression and anxiety issues are quite common in India. Dear Zindagi tries to explain the audience about these issues as its core concept.

Promo Image Credits - A Still From The Trailer (YouTube)

