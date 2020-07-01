Amitabh Bachchan's 'Trishul' Is The Only Film Where Sanjeev Kumar Played A Father To Big B

Trishul, directed by Yash Chopra and produced by Gulshan Rai, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Raakhee Gulzar, and Hema Malini in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a business tycoon named Raj Kumar who gives up on his first love tp marry a rich heiress. Years later, Raj and Shanti's son Vijay, who is born out of wedlock, seeks revenge from Raj for the injustice that his mother faced. Read some interesting trivia about this Amitabh Bachchan movie.

Amitabh Bachchan's Trishul: Interesting Trivia

The only film where Sanjeev Kumar played father to Big B

Trishul is the only movie where actor Sanjeev Kumar has played a paternal role to Amitabh Bachchan. He also played father to Sashi Kapoor in the film, who is several months older than Sanjeev in real life. Actor Gita Sidharth, who played Kumar's daughter-in-law in Sholay played his wife in this film.

Amitabh Bachchan's nominations for Filmfare Best Actor

Amitabh Bachchan received two nominations for Filmfare Best Actor. He received a nod for Trishul and for Don. He then won the award for his role from Don 1978.

Mithun was approached for a role in Trishul

Mithun Chakraborty often visited a famous tailor and saw Salim Khan there. When Salim noticed him, he asked Mithun Da to try a career in films. He then revealed to Salim that he had recently graduated from FTII, Pune, and was looking for work. Salim Khan gave him Yash Chopra's address and told him to audition for a role opposite Poonam Dhillon in the film. However, Chopra has already finalised Sachin for the role.

The story behind the script

Yash Chopra simply gave the title Trishul to writers Salim and Javed and asked them to come up with a script. When they were done writing, Chopra realised that the film's story had nothing to do with the title. The writers then explained to him that it is called Trishul because the film revolves around three primary characters.

Yash Chopra convinced Poonam Dhillon's family to sign her for the film

The director wanted to cast a fresh face for the film and had just found out that Poonam Dhillon won a pageant and was on a magazine's cover. He then went over to her house to convince her parents who were against it. Dhillon, at that point, had no idea who Yash Chopra was and was not planning to start a career in films. Trishul marks Poonam Dhillon's Bollywood debut.

