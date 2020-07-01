When Amitabh Bachchan Got A Surprise Visit From The Legendary Michael Jackson; Read

Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of several iconic films throughout his career. He is considered to be a global icon of cinema. Many of his fans are unaware of the fact that he once met another pop culture icon, Michael Jackson. Read on to know more details about the story:

When Amitabh Bachchan once met Michael Jackson

The untimely demise of Michael Jackson back in 2009 had shocked the music industry. Amitabh Bachchan, on the fourth death anniversary of Micheal Jackson, paid a tribute to the King of Pop by sharing one of the memorable experiences with Jackson.

In the tweet shared by Amitabh Bachchan, the actor shared the incident which happened years ago. Amitabh Bachchan was staying at one of the hotels in New York City and coincidentally met Michael Jackson who was also residing in the same hotel. Jackson came at his door and knocked thinking it was his room. Bachchan said he was thrilled to find Michael Jackson knocking his door. Hence, he got a pleasant surprise visit from Michael Jackson in a memorable coincidence. Check out the post shared by Amitabh Bachchan on the four year death anniversary of Micheal Jackson:

T 1150 -4 years since the death of Michael Jackson. Met him in NYC, when he knocked on my Hotel room door, thinking it was his room ..!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 25, 2013

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo. The movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Mirza Sheikh in the film. The film also features Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles. The movie was originally scheduled to have a theatrical release, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic crises, it released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020. The film received positive reviews for its unique storyline and the performances by Bachchan and Khurrana.

Amitabh Bachchan has several upcoming projects lined up. The actor will next be seen in Rumi Jafry's Chehre. The project is currently under the filming stage. The actor will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Ramesh Arvind's Butterfly. One of the highly anticipated movies of Amitabh Bachchan is Jhund, which will be directed by Sairat director Nagraj Manjule.

