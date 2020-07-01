Amitabh Bachchan Extends Wishes On The Occasion Of Ashadhi Ekadashi; See Post

Recently, superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo on his social media handle on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. Amitabh Bachchan also penned wishes in the Marathi language with this post. Ashadhi Ekadashi is observed across India today, that is July 1.

Amitabh Bachchan extends wishes on Ashadhi Ekadashi

On July 1, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo featuring Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi. The idols of the Gods are seen dressed in beautiful peacock green clothes while garlands of orange and white flowers are used to adorn the idols. Captioning his Instagram post, the actor extended wishes for Ashadhi Ekadashi In the Marathi language which read, "On the occasion of Devashyani Ashadhi Ekadashi, best wishes to all devotees and Warkari brothers !!". With this post, Amitabh Bachchan wished fans on Ashadhi Ekadashi with a beautiful image of the Lord and Goddess. As soon as the superstar posted the picture on Instagram, netizens also extended wishes on social media. Take a look at the image below:

Apart from this, recently on the occasion of Rath Yatra, the actor posted a collage of Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and younger sister Devi Subhadra with an aerial visual of Jagannath Rath Yatra from Puri. The actor also explained the meaning of the word Jagannath in his Instagram post.

A few days back, on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi, the actor shared a picture of Lord Vishnu along with Goddess Laxmi. The actor also penned a mantra, which is usually chanted while pouring water to the sun. The God and Goddess are seen in beautiful blue clothes with a garland of red and white flowers. Apart from this, a few fruits are also kept in front of them as offerings.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar's directorial Gulabo Sitabo, which released on OTT platform Amazon Prime. The actor will next be seen in sci-fi film Brahmastra along with actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The Satte Pe Satta actor will share the screen space with Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller titled Chehre. Apart from this, the actor will also be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie named Uyarndha Manithan. Moreover, the actor will also star in a sports drama titled Jhund, which has been helmed by Nagraj Manjule.

