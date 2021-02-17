Release Dates Of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Shamshera', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' & Others OUT

Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor — their films have got 2021 release dates finally and will be out in the theatres. The makers on Wednesday announced the theatrical release of the 5 most-awaited films of this year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle minutes after the announcement and made an observation that the big Diwali release will witness a clash between Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey.

Release Dates & Details

SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAAR

Release Date: Friday, 19 March 2021

Cast: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra

Produced and Directed by Dibakar Banerjee



BUNTY AUR BABLI 2

Release Date: Friday, 23 April 2021

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and introducing debutant Sharvari

Directed by: Varun V. Sharma



SHAMSHERA

Release Date: Friday, 25 June 2021

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt

Directed by: Karan Malhotra



JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR

Release Date: Friday, 27 August 2021

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah

Directed by: Divyang Thakkar



PRITHVIRAJ

Release Date: Friday, 5 November 2021 (Diwali Release)

Cast: Akshay Kumar, introducing debutant Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood

Directed by: Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi

