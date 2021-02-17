Release Dates Of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Shamshera', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' & Others OUT

Quick links:
Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor — their films have got 2021 release dates finally and will be out in the theatres. The makers on Wednesday announced the theatrical release of the 5 most-awaited films of this year.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle minutes after the announcement and made an observation that the big Diwali release will witness a clash between Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey.
SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAAR
Release Date: Friday, 19 March 2021
Cast: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra
Produced and Directed by Dibakar Banerjee
BUNTY AUR BABLI 2
Release Date: Friday, 23 April 2021
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and introducing debutant Sharvari
Directed by: Varun V. Sharma
SHAMSHERA
Release Date: Friday, 25 June 2021
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt
Directed by: Karan Malhotra
JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR
Release Date: Friday, 27 August 2021
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah
Directed by: Divyang Thakkar
PRITHVIRAJ
Release Date: Friday, 5 November 2021 (Diwali Release)
Cast: Akshay Kumar, introducing debutant Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood
Directed by: Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi
