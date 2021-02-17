Saif Ali Khan & Soha Ali Khan Share Hearty Laugh As They Pose In BTS Clip Of Shoot; Watch

Saif Ali Khan, on February 16, was seen in a behind-the-scenes video shared by Soha Ali Khan. The latter shared the video from a promotional photoshoot for the House of Pataudi clothing line. In it, the brother-sister duo is dressed in clothes from their line as they have their pictures taken. Soha Ali Khan’s caption suggested that there was something big from the line coming soon. As part of her caption, she said, “Wait for it ... @houseofpataudi #behindthescenes”.

Soha Ali Khan shares BTS video

The video that Soha Ali Khan posted was a candid video of Saif Ali Khan and herself sharing a moment between pictures. The video starts with Soha Ali Khan turning towards Saif Ali Khan and saying something which makes both of them laugh. The two are then seen putting on their game-face as they took the postures they were supposed to for the clicks.

Soha Ali Khan is seen in a dark green Anarkali suit that goes down to her calves. The suit is heavily embellished at the bust area and the flowy part of the kurta is plain with some light embroidery at its border. Her look has been completed with the same green churidar, dupatta and heels. Her hair is back in a bun and she is sporting bright red lips.

Saif Ali Khan is wearing a high-neck Pista-coloured kurta that is knee-length. It has some work around his neck and chest. Stripes in a lighter shade run through the entire kurta. He has worn black pants and shoes to complement the look. Fans were seemingly happy to see the two together and complimented them on their looks. They said that both of them looked dashing and smart and that they could not wait for the outfits to be released.

Soha Ali Khan recently posted pictures of herself posing for another photo shoot. In it, she showcased a heritage jadau necklace that she said was a must-have for occasions. She paired the heavy neckpiece with a simple saree and natural-looking make-up so that the neckpiece would be the focus of the pictures. She said in her caption that she loved heritage pieces of jewellery and how they could be tweaked to have a modern twist.

