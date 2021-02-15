Siddhant Chaturvedi And Malavika Mohanan Starrer 'Yudhra' Teaser Out With Release Date

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra has been announced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The announcement was made on Twitter and Instagram with the clip of the teaser of the film attached. Farhan Akhtar in his announcement said that Yudhra was coming to end everyone’s game in the summer of 2022.

Yudhra's release announced

The teaser, which is a minute and twenty-three seconds long, promises an action-filled ride. Siddhant Chaturvedi looks dapper and dangerous as he eliminates enemies to save his love interest Malavika. Malavika is seen in a high slit gown as the two dodge bullets and explosions. The director of the film, Ravi Udyawar who directed Mom, said: “He is ruthless, he is invincible, he is Yudhra.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi also posted the teaser on his Instagram page and captioned the post saying that the one who befriends death was Yudhra. The film promises a good dose of action and romance and presents Chaturvedi in a deadly and ruthless avatar that he was never been seen in before. The teaser clip transitions from a background of bullets and bombs to a rain of flowers. Ritesh Sidwani and Farhan Akhtar are all set to produce the film under the Excel Films banner.

Yudhra’s cast also includes Raghav Juyal in a prominent role. After his breakthrough performance in Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s movies have been announced in quick succession suggesting that has been getting a lot of opportunities in the industry. Siddhant Chaturvedi’s movies that are all set and have been announced are Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Another film that is still untitled will see Chaturvedi in a lead role alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey.

Siddhant Chaturvedi also recently posted a series of pictures with the cast of his upcoming release Phone Bhoot. In it, Chaturvedi can be seen relaxing and having fun with co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He has captioned the pictures saying, “The #PhoneBhoot Gang! Vibe hai! 👻". All the actors seem to be getting along well and enjoying some downtime between shoots. The pictures are taken against the picturesque background of blue seas and high mountains. Chaturvedi has been using his Instagram handle to promote a lot of his work.

