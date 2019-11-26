Remember Akshaye Khanna's Hungama? Priyadarshan Confirms Hungama 2; Announces Lead Actor

Director Priyadarshan who is all set to make his Bollywood comeback with Hungama 2 revealed the lead actor of the sequel film. The film marks Priyadarshan's first Hindi movie after 2013's Rangrezz. The actor who will feature in Hungama 2 is Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezan. "Yes, we’ve found our male lead in Hungama 2 and it’s Meezaan. The boy is terrific on screen. He is a fabulous dancer like his father, emotes and fights well too. There is nothing he can’t do," Priyadarshan was quoted by an entertainment website.

Hungama 2, he said, is not a direct sequel to the 2003 film but has the same spirit. The first movie featured Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav among others. The director revealed that apart from Akshaye and Rimi, all other cast members are set to return. Hungama 2 will also be actor Shilpa Shetty's comeback to the movies.

"The story is completely different. It uses a similar kind of entertainment. I have completed the writing process and will start shooting the film in January. The lead pair will be confirmed in a week or so. Shilpa Shetty is also making a comeback with this film," Priyadarshan added.

Priyadarshan set for a comeback in Bollywood with Hungama 2?

Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar to reunite for comedy

In other news, the veteran filmmaker on Monday revealed that he will be collaborating with Akshay Kumar, yet again, for a film which would be a laugh riot. The director-actor duo, who has given blockbuster comedies like Hera Pheri , Garam Masala , Bhool Bhulaiyaa and De Dana Dana , will start working on the project later next year. It is a comedy. I'm currently writing it and will start working on it next year around September-October, Priyadarshan told PTI here on the sidelines of International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Dulquer Salmaan is all praises for his Kurup co-star Kalyani Priyadarshan

Fortunately, Akshay has not been doing many comedies. He did this Housefull 4' and it didn't do really well, the way he wanted it to be, he added. The filmmaker said after south superstar Mohanlal, with whom he has collaborated on 47 films, Akshay is the only actor he feels comfortable working with. I've done so many films with him. I have done 47 films with Mohanlal and after him, Akshay became the most comfortable person for me to work with because he completely trusts me. He doesn't ask what I'm making. He doesn't want to know what I'm doing. He asks me Sir are you excited?' and I say 'yes' and we just start working.

That confidence is there so I have a responsibility towards him. He trusts me so much that I make sure it works. That trust works well for us. He always says he learns a lot while working with me. His body language has become better. He has evolved a lot. We did Khatta Meetha' and after that he started playing a lot of these middle class characters like Padman' and others.

While writer Apurva Asrani asks, 'Are Canadian citizens eligible for India's National Awards?', director Priyadarshan defends Akshay Kumar who headed the jury in 2017

(WITH PTI INPUTS)



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.