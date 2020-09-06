Remember When Jim Carrey Was Told He Had Only 10 Minutes To Live? THIS Is How He Reacted

Dumb and Dumber fame Jim Carrey, in July 2020, appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show via zoom to discuss his recently released novel namely Memoirs and Misinformation. As the show began, Carry was seen amusing Jimmy by sharing the funny reactions he received by the people who are mentioned in his book. But later, he ended up recalling his horrific experience of 2018’s false missile alert in Hawaii.

Jim Carry’s horrific experience

It so happened that when emergency messages were circulated in Hawaii back in 2018 about the missile alert from North Korea, Jim Carry was on the Island with his daughter. His assistant called him to inform that there were only 10 minutes to spare for the missile to strike them. The actor shared that he did try to get off the island but he couldn’t. He recited the incident while explaining the cover of his book. He said the cover picture was his reaction when he got to know that there were only 10 minutes for him to live.

ALSO READ| Jim Carrey Calls Ex Renee Zellweger The 'love Of His Life' As He Talks About Relationships

The cover is a wild story; it is actually my face after being told I had only 10 minutes to live. And that’s for real. There was a missile test, Sorry not a missile test, a fake missile alert in Hawaii. I was there. I was writing when my assistant Linda, called me. She was crying, and said, “We have only 10 minutes left”. And I said, “What do you mean?”. She said, “The missiles are coming from North Korea”. It was completely real to us, my brain started winding, I tried to get off the Island with my daughter and couldn’t.

ALSO READ| With A Satirical Fictional Memoir, Jim Carrey Gets Real

Then questions were posed, “Should we all try to get out together”. I said, “I don’t want to die in my car”. But we had to say goodbye. I sat in the lanai and looked at the ocean, and at that point, I started going, “Okay, well what can I do with this last moment of time?”. Then I decided to go through a list of gratitude’s, and honest to God, I could not stop thinking of the wonderful things that have happened to me and blessings that I’ve had, it was lovely. And I got to a point of grace with about two minutes to spare. And all I was planning to do was close my eyes and be thankful because it has been a good ride.

ALSO READ| Jim Carrey Calls Ex Renee Zellweger The 'love Of His Life' As He Talks About Relationships

Upon listening to Carrey’s story, Jimmy Fallen was utterly shocked. However, he wanted to know how the actor reacted when he found that the alert was false. Jim Carrey said, “then I got pissed off”.

ALSO READ| The Cable Guy Cast: Who Plays Which Character In This Jim Carrey Starrer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.