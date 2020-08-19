The Cable Guy Cast: Who Plays Which Character In This Jim Carrey Starrer

The Cable Guy, directed by Ben Stiller, hit the screens back in June 1996. The satirical comedy film stars Jim Carrey and Matthew Broderick in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a guy named Steven who becomes friends with a guy named Chip (The Cable Guy) who installs the cable at his house. However, things get complicated in Steven's life when he refuses to be friends with Chip. Check out the cast of The Cable Guy and see who played which character in the film.

The Cable Guy cast: Who plays which character?

Jim Carrey as Chip

Jim Carrey played the lead character of Chip or The Cable Guy in the film. He was also known as Ernie 'Chip' Douglas in the film. Jim is one of the two leads in the film and is the guy that Steven befriends. Chip proves to be a very intrusive guy and starts being an active part of Steven's life when he does not want him to be.

Matthew Broderick as Steven

Matthew Broderick essays the lead character of Steven in the film. Steven is an architect who moves into an apartment after his girlfriend Robin rejects his marriage proposal. He bribes Chip to give him free movie channel and later Chip starts becoming a clingy friend and complicates things when Steven politely declines his friendship.

Leslie Mann as Robin Harris

Leslie Mann plays the character of Steven's love interest Robin Harris. She rejects Steven's proposal and is later found to be dating another guy when Chip tracks her down. Chip beats up her present partner and she eventually decides to go back to Steven. When Chip informs Steven of his role in reuniting him and Robin, Steven politely rejects his friendship.

Jack Black as Rick

Jack Black plays the character of Steven's good friend Rick. He is the one who advises Steven to bribe his cable guy for free channels. Later, Rick investigates Chip when Steven asks him to do it and finds out that Chip was fired from his earlier cable job for stalking customers.

Other supporting characters

Director Ben Stiller also plays a supporting character of Stan Sweet in the film. Actors George Segal and Diane Baker play the role of Steven's parents. Suits actor Eric Roberts also makes a cameo in the film as himself.

