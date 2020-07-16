Jim Carrey Calls Ex Renee Zellweger The 'love Of His Life' As He Talks About Relationships

Hollywood actor Jim Carrey recently revealed the name of the love of his life. The actor further opened up about his relationship with his former fiancée.

Memoirs and Misinformation authored by Dana Vachon and Jim Carrey, released earlier this month. In his new semi-autobiographical novel, Memoirs and Misinformation, Carrey has talked about his relationship with Renee Zellweger. The 58-year-old actor dated the 51-year-old co-star for a year.

Read Also | Renee Gracie Storms The Internet By Sporting Tiger King Styled Nightwear In Latest Post

Jim Carrey calls Renee Zellweger the 'love of his life'

The two had met on the set of their 2000 release, Me, Myself & Irene. Jim Carrey in his book has called her his “last great love”. A media portal reported recently that Jim Carrey had told them that Renee was very special to him. He had further told the portal that he thinks she is lovely.

Jim Carrey further talked about his relationship with singer Linda Ronstadt. Reportedly, Jim dated Linda before he made it big in Hollywood. In an interview with a media portal, Jim said that he appreciates the people that have come to his life for good.

Read Also | Jeff Daniels To Narrate Audiobook Of Jim Carrey's Novel

He further told the portal that he is thankful for the good that the people in his life gave him. Therefore, Ronstadt has a special place in the book. Jim further told the portal that it may have seemed like some boy-toy kind of situation to some people. Jim clarified that Ronstadt treated him with incredible respect.

Jim Carrey also admitted to a media portal that he struggles with fame. He told a media portal that he did not appreciate anonymity until he lost it. He said that no one understands the value of anonymity until they lose it.

He further said to the portal that once anonymity is gone, people can say that this is what one wanted and therefore they became a public figure. Jim further added to his comments to the media portal that maybe people want fame and recognition. The actor told the portal that fame is not a bad thing, but it is an odd thing and keeps one in the house.

Read Also | With A Satirical Fictional Memoir, Jim Carrey Gets Real

Read Also | Joel Schumacher Passes Away: Jim Carrey, Kevin Smith And Other Celebs Pay Tributes

Image credits: API and Rene Zellweger fanpage instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.