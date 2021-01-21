'Remember You For You, Gulshan': Sushant's Sister Meetu Singh Pens An Emotional Note

Meetu Singh, whom Sushant Singh Rajput fondly called Ruby Di, penned an emotional note as she remembered the late actor on his 35th birth anniversary.

“Today is a strange day. The happy, high-spirited boy whose expectant eyes always chased away any negativity that dared to creep into the house on his special day. Today is strange indeed because suddenly that boy is gone. The heavy emptiness that weighs on me everyday leaves behind this shattering pain which cannot be expressed in words." she wrote.

"It’s hard to express in words the wonder you were, but I’ll try. I remember the eagerness in your eyes, the excitement, your laugh. God, you were the sun itself, always radiating happiness, joy and knowledge wherever you went. It feels like yesterday when you were with me. I remember you for you, Gulshan. The beautiful boy, who could never have enough of knowledge you always wanted more, the guy who always looked forward to playing any game, eager for a match, the person who was the pride of his family," the note read further.

Meetu Singh also said, "Today is your day, the day you were born. The day this world heard your voice for the very first time. Now, your voice is immortal. Generations of people will know about you. Your work will sing through their lives. People tend to stomp on greatness when they see it in a foolish attempt to suppress it. It’s odd how they think they can do so, a flower is born to bloom, greatness exists to be expressed. We will continue to keep this greatness within ourselves, remembering you. Your fans are like family, they have never left our side since day one. For the first time I have witnessed such deep-rooted loyalty in flesh. Many people have fallen, their followers occasionally remembering, but for the first time I have seen people strengthen each other, rise from dust and be together for such a long period of time over just a person. I do not believe its drama, I do not believe it’s futile. I believe its beautiful, its heart-warming, precious and pure to see such love and admiration for someone. This is our growth as humanity. There is not one person that can carry the weight of your huge dreams, all of us will, together. This is something that you gave us. Happy Birthday Bhai, this time it was you who gifted not just your family but thousands upon thousands of people with inner strength and love. We will reciprocate.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14 last year and Meetu Singh was one of the first ones to reach his Bandra residence that day.

