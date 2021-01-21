Sushant Singh Rajput's Niece Mallika Shares Moving Note On His 35th Birth Anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming note as she remembered her Gulshan Mamu on his 35th birth anniversary. "When I think of you, I think of the boy clutching my mother’s hand, carrying a heart of a dreamer, a soul of an artist, a mind of a visionary, the innocence of a child, the loss of his mother wherever he went," she wrote.

"When I think of you, I think of the piece of art you were yourself, a vast mosaic of colorful curiosity, of keen logic, of gentle warmth, of ideas and passion and spirit. When I think of you, I think of how grateful I am that you were born, that you are a part of my life, my soul, gentle as a distant melody, radiant as the moon, always present, albeit out of reach. Everytime I crave preposterous amounts of sugar, I pick up a Murakami book, I dream a dream, I look into the mirror and find my eyes, I see a little reflection of you, and I miss you. I miss you more than you can ever imagine, more than I can ever imagine," she further wrote.

Ankita Lokhande dropped a comment on Mallika's post and wrote, "Mallu. luv u baby" [sic]

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14 last year. There has been a lot of buzz going around about the circumstances that led to his death. He had worked in several hit films and his acting has been praised by many. The last film he worked in before his tragic death was Dil Bechara.

