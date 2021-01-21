Parineeti Celebrates SSR's Birthday With A Throwback Pic From 'Shuddh Desi Romance' Days

On the occasion of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday, several Bollywood actors have taken to their social media to remember him and share their fond memories with of him. Parineeti Chopra, too, took to her Instagram story to share a still from her movie Shuddh Desi Romance in which she shared the screen with the late star. Scroll to see Parineeti Chopra's Instagram story.

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram story on Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday

Parineeti Chopra shared a still from the movie Shuddh Desi Romance in which she starred alongside the actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The still was from the fun song Tere Mere Beech Mei from the movie. Both the actors are smiling widely into the camera and are holding buckets over their heads. She also captioned the picture with a pink heart.

Several other actors like Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Ankita Lokhande and Jacqueline Fernandes have also taken to their social media to remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary. All of these actors have shared screen space with him on various projects. Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor, who gave Sushant his break in the industry, also shared a collage of videos to celebrate his birthday.

Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl which earned her the Filmfare award for the Best Female Debut. Some of the most popular of Parineeti Chopra's films are Ishaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Golmaal Again and Kesari. She won the National Award-Special Mention for her performance in Ishaqzaade. She also lent her voice to sing the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from Meri Pyaari Bindu and also the female version of Teri Mitti from the movie Kesari.

She is currently gearing up for the release of her movie The Girl On The Train. The movie is set to release on Netflix on February 26, 2021. The movie is the screenplay adaptation of the best selling novel authored by Paula Hawkings that goes by the same name. It is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari also star in the film in prominent roles.

Image courtesy- @sushantsinghrajput and @parineetichopra Instagram

