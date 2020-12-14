Remo D'souza Dances With His Feet In His Hospital Room, Wife Lizelle Shares Video

Remo D'souza, who is recovering from a heart attack, is dancing with his 'feet' in the hospital room. Wife Lizelle took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming video of Remo trying to move his feet on a peppy song.

“DANCING WITH THE FEET IS ONE THING DANCING WITH THE HEART IS ANOTHER ...... @remodsouza THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR THE PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS," Lizelle wrote as she shared the video of Remo's feet in shoe covers. Lizelle's Instagram story had a picture of Remo standing in hospital robe.

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal recently shared that the filmmaker-choreographer is on the path to recovery. The 46-year-old director and ex-judge on the reality show "Dance India Dance" was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kokilaben hospital on Friday.

Juyal, who has worked with Remo D'Souza in dance films ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, took to Instagram to give a health update to fans. "Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza. "Just send him healing energies everyone, that's it," the former "Dance India Dance" contestant wrote on Saturday.

Remo D'Souza's wife, Lizelle D'Souza's shared Juyal's Instagram Story and captioned it as: "Young boys, party soon." Despite multiple attempts to get his latest health update, Lizelle D'Souza remained unavailable for comment.

