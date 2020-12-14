When Remo D'Souza Opened Up About His Dark Complexion: 'People Didn’t Want To Test Me'

Back in 2018, Remo D'Souza opened up about his journey and mentioned that establishing a career wasn’t easy for him. In an interaction with the Asian Age, Remo mentioned that he has tasted more failure than success in life. More so, he added that people didn’t even want to test him because of his dark complexion. At one point of time, he was struggling so much that he wanted to leave Mumbai and return home, he remarked. However, it was the fear of people mocking him and proving them wrong had kept him going, he said.

In the same interaction, Remo also opened up about his first break in the industry. He said that he went to audition for choreographer Ahmad Khan and before he even danced, he asked him to only judge him for his talent and not for his looks. Talking about the audition, D'Souza recalled that he was very thankful that Khan auditioned and then selected him. Remo also talked about the time when dark dancers weren't allowed to stand behind the lead actors. However, he was chosen to dance in the second row behind Salman Khan, stated the choreographer.

Remo D'Souza's movies

Remo helmed the film F.A.L.T.U in 2011 that stars Jackky Bhagnani, Puja Gupta and Angad Bedi in lead roles. After this, he also directed A Flying Jatt, starring Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez. In 2018, he roped in Salman for his movie, Race 3, opposite Bobby Deol, Jacqueline, Daisy and Saqib. His film series, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, began in 2013. Then came ABCD 2 in 2015 and Street Dancer 3D in 2020.

Recently, the choreographer, judge and filmmaker took to his Instagram to announce the release of his upcoming music video, Dil Na Todunga, featuring Gupta and Karishma Lala Sharma. "#TeamRD is back with another soulful track to enthral you with the feeling of love. @blivemusic_in presents #DilNaTodunga," wrote Remo. Dil Na Todunga unveiled on December 13.

Remo D'Souza's heart attack

The 46-year-old director and ex-judge on the reality show, Dance India Dance, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kokilaben hospital on Friday. Days after he suffered a heart attack, actor-dancer Raghav Juyal said the filmmaker-choreographer is on the path to recovery. Juyal took to Instagram to give a health update to fans. "Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon," he wrote.

