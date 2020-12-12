Dharmesh Yelande Recalls Being On 'cloud Nine' After Remo D'Souza Offered Him Lead Role

Choreographer Dharmesh Yelande has revealed his reaction when Remo D'Souza asked him to play a leading role in his movie. The star expressed that he was on cloud nine, after hearing the proposal. Hailing from Baroda, Yelande had struggled a lot to reach where he is now. Here is everything to know about the choreographer’s journey to becoming a celebrity in the industry.

Dharmesh Yelande's reaction when Remo D'souza offered him lead role

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Dharmesh Yelande opened up about his struggles on his way to success. The star also revealed how he reacted when choreographer Remo D'Souza offered him a lead role in his movie. Yelande added that he bought a house for his family in Mumbai with his earnings.

He shared, after climbing the ladder of success, things started to smoothen. Yelande said, "That’s when Remo sir asked me, ‘Meri movie me lead role karega?’ I was on cloud nine! With my earnings, I bought a house for my family but still, Papa runs the same tea stall. I told him, ‘You don’t have to work anymore.’ But he refuses".

He recalled, after two contestants from Boogie Woogie had backed out from the show, he filled in to win first position and ₹5 lakh, and paid his father’s leftover debts. Dharmesh Yelande said, “Opportunities poured in, but even after trying for 2 years, I failed to bag a lead role. By then, I’d exhausted my finances; I moved back home. A few months later, I auditioned for Dance India Dance and got selected! I didn’t win, but I became popular. After that, I got paid in lakhs for guest appearances on dance shows; I even choreographed stars like Katrina Kaif."

Remo D'Souza's health update

Meanwhile, Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack on December 11, 2020, Friday. He is admitted in ICU at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. According to a report by PTI, sources revealed that there was a blockage. They added that the doctors had done angiography and he was in the Intensive Care Unit. The sources spoke about his condition, stating that he was stable and under observation. As soon as the news broke, fans and followers of the star started sending their prayers and wishes for his quick recovery.

